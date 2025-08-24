APG Asset Management N.V. Has $40.56 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,861 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $40,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Zoetis by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 614.6% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $156.3180 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $200.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.