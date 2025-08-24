Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,171 ($29.37) and last traded at GBX 2,169 ($29.34), with a volume of 1133153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,136 ($28.89).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,200 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,950 to GBX 2,000 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,137.50.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANTO

Antofagasta Price Performance

Antofagasta Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,926 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,804.72.

(Get Free Report)

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.