iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.59 and last traded at $50.55, with a volume of 11988183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EEM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,105.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 66,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 28,354 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 113,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 115,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 49,814 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

