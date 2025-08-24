Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Trading Up 13% – Here’s Why

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 13% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 196,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 61,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Aurania Resources Stock Up 13.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27.

About Aurania Resources

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

