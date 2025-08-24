NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.13. 818,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,169,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEXT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NextDecade to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cowen raised shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextDecade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Equities research analysts predict that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NextDecade by 137.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 102.2% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 88.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 21,395.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

