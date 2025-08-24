Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Trading 3.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. 255,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 219,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Radisson Mining Resources Stock Up 9.8%

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$191.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Radisson Mining Resources Company Profile

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,875 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec; and the Douay property, which comprising 30 claims covering an area of approximately 1,606 hectares located in the James Bay territory.

