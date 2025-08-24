Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading 37.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 37.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). 568,627,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 422% from the average session volume of 108,937,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

Wishbone Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £7.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.26.

Get Wishbone Gold alerts:

Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.28) EPS for the quarter.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.