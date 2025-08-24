The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Position Increased by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,278 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 29.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after buying an additional 50,368 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 121.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 183,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 100,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,259,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $102.5460 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.64. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.50 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

