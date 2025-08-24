Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,368 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 1,326 shares.The stock last traded at $41.50 and had previously closed at $41.25.

Klepierre Trading Up 0.6%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Klepierre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klépierre SA is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klepierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klepierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.