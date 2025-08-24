HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,884 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of HCA Healthcare worth $167,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 888.9% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 344.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 75.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $404.87 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $373.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.58.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

