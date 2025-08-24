Bakala Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Bakala Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Bakala Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bakala Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $252.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.23. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.