T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,846,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,426,407,000 after purchasing an additional 214,224 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in T-Mobile US by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,325,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,175,507,000 after purchasing an additional 645,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,112,886,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,881,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $856,705,000 after purchasing an additional 423,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in T-Mobile US by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,465,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $764,947,000 after purchasing an additional 968,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $251.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $283.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.61 and a 52-week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,139,050 shares of company stock worth $504,895,827. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.