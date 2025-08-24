Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,612 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE:ITW opened at $269.2230 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 52.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $260.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.