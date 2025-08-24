Ally Financial Inc. Buys 4,000 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Ally Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 133.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after buying an additional 1,986,600 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $526,587,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $451,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,587,444,000 after buying an additional 560,457 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $221,790,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.35.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of LMT opened at $445.7320 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

