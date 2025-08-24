Cadence Bank Has $485,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Cadence Bank cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 487,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $85.7790 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average of $89.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

