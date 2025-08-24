Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 0.5% of Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $2,359,239.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,592.09. This trade represents a 29.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $316,037.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,519.28. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,340 shares of company stock worth $24,250,303 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $95.6510 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.16 and a 52-week high of $99.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $173.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.