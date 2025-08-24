ICONIQ Capital LLC Sells 174 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

ICONIQ Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 31.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 27,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Duke Energy stock opened at $124.2140 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.20 and a 1-year high of $127.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,843.04. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

