Thematics Asset Management Purchases 3,898 Shares of Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Thematics Asset Management raised its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $11,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,425,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,000,656,000 after buying an additional 357,458 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Garmin by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,862,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,329,000 after buying an additional 153,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Garmin by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,394,000 after buying an additional 286,765 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Garmin by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 999,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $206,074,000 after buying an additional 135,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,812,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 141,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,785,484.50. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $399,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,390. This trade represents a 6.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE:GRMN opened at $235.7960 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $160.94 and a 12-month high of $246.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.60.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

