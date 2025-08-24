Thematics Asset Management Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for approximately 3.4% of Thematics Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $66,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,994 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,518,000 after buying an additional 673,837 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,013,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,500,000 after acquiring an additional 125,199 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,987,000 after acquiring an additional 182,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Synopsys by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,639,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,790,000 after purchasing an additional 209,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Synopsys
In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,746.85. This represents a 85.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total value of $5,204,832.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on SNPS
Synopsys Price Performance
Shares of SNPS opened at $606.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $570.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.76. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.15.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.110-15.190 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
