Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD is Islay Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 357,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,364 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 6.7% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,666.7% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

