Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $367.45 Million Holdings in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,041 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.08% of Chemed worth $367,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHE. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 54.5% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Chemed by 600.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Wall Street Zen cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.75.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE opened at $460.0050 on Friday. Chemed Corporation has a 1 year low of $408.42 and a 1 year high of $623.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $472.64 and a 200-day moving average of $540.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by ($1.75). Chemed had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 11.56%.The company had revenue of $618.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.47 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 12.34%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other Chemed news, Director George J. Walsh III bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $417.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,443.30. This trade represents a 6.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 10,012 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.91, for a total value of $4,224,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.