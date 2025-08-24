Anson Funds Management LP Cuts Stock Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

Anson Funds Management LP cut its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,016 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Anson Funds Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Anson Funds Management LP owned 0.35% of DigitalBridge Group worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 978.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 91.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 187.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 3.9%

NYSE DBRG opened at $11.3980 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.95 and a beta of 1.77. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $17.33.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

