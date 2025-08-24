ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Sold by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,217 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 124,882 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $96.6240 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.23. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.95.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

