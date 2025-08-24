Toro Company (The) $TTC Stock Position Decreased by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management trimmed its stake in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Toro were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,187,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,314 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Toro by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 779,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,703,000 after acquiring an additional 445,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Toro by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,654,000 after acquiring an additional 434,257 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Toro by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 464,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,215,000 after acquiring an additional 373,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Toro by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,081,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,651,000 after acquiring an additional 291,593 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $79.1070 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Toro Company has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average is $73.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 8.77%.Toro’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Toro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Capmk downgraded Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $76.00 price objective on Toro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $356,740.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,930.22. The trade was a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,749.54. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

