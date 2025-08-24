Thematics Asset Management Cuts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Thematics Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 2.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.0% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $555.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $534.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.79. The company has a market cap of $169.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $579.05.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.69.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

