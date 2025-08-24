JB Capital Partners LP Purchases 23,833 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. $ZEUS

JB Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,833 shares during the quarter. Olympic Steel comprises approximately 1.4% of JB Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. JB Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.2% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 178.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 33.6% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 20.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $33.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.25. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $43.60.

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). Olympic Steel had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $496.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.60 million. Analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on ZEUS. Wall Street Zen downgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Olympic Steel from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

