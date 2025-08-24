Freedom Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus $CSM

Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the first quarter worth about $357,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 251,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $3,373,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 87.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock opened at $74.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.74 million, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.02. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $72.1390. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.21.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Company Profile

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

