Oak Harvest Investment Services Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Oak Harvest Investment Services reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1%

JNJ opened at $179.0980 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $181.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

