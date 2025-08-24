Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases New Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,504,000. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $201.5870 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

