Deere & Company $DE Shares Bought by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.87.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.7%

DE opened at $495.0920 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $374.46 and a one year high of $533.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $508.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

