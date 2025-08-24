Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CSX Corporation $CSX

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 79.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,728 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in CSX by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,869,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%.The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Baird R W upgraded CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

