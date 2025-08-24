Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $211.90 and last traded at $212.08, with a volume of 201048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,718.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,551,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,343,000 after acquiring an additional 35,380,815 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,253,526,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,152 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,089,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,377,000 after buying an additional 1,486,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,750,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,334,000 after buying an additional 887,305 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

