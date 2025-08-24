Freedom Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 111.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $648.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $628.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.76. The stock has a market cap of $653.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $649.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

