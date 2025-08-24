Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF $JHMM

Freedom Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,269,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,041,000 after buying an additional 251,914 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,862,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,728,000 after buying an additional 39,082 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,474,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,069,000 after buying an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,126,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,522,000 after buying an additional 38,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,010,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.29. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.08.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

