Baupost Group LLC MA Invests $260.85 Million in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,492,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,853,000. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 7.4% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.3% during the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 3.2%

FIS stock opened at $71.7810 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.01.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 888.89%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

