Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 53,115 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,591,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,115 shares during the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet makes up 1.3% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 7.48% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $534,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp set a $145.00 price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Loop Capital cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $137.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.79.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.4%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $132.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $141.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.59%.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $82,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,828.85. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.