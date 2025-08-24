Apexium Financial LP Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 102.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,718 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 252,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 92,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 33,407 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HELO opened at $64.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $64.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.46.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

