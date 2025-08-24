Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $636.03 Million Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,167,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,496 shares during the quarter. Bentley Systems accounts for 1.6% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 5.54% of Bentley Systems worth $636,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1,707.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $54.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The firm had revenue of $364.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David R. Shaman sold 19,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $1,102,062.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 647,609 shares in the company, valued at $36,887,808.64. This represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $8,331,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,859,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,347,021.58. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,189,869 shares of company stock worth $60,880,388 in the last ninety days. 20.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BSY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

