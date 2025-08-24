Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GEHC. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

GEHC stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

