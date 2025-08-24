Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 17,817 Shares of Pentair plc $PNR

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,767,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $154,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Pentair by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Pentair by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 198,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Pentair by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 162,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,008 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pentair by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,993,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pentair by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 160,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $108.4920 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.79. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 21.62%. Pentair’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

