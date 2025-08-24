Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $2.37 Million in Ford Motor Company $F

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 236,607 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 300,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 157,919 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 38,794 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 122,748 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 63,488 shares during the period. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 280.2% in the 1st quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,687 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 39,567 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.7230 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The company had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.