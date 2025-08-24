Synovus Financial Corp Has $732.47 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,480,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,337 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for 9.5% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $732,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 75,379.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,517,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,131 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $147,695,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $94,107,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 346.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 912,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,368,000 after purchasing an additional 708,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,656,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,664,000 after purchasing an additional 479,791 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock opened at $89.9510 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average is $85.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,318. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut shares of Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GPN

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.