Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 1,122 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $458.42 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $465.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $445.21 and a 200-day moving average of $410.16.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

