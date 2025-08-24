Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,304 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Main Street Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $307.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.10 and a 200 day moving average of $305.63. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.79 and a twelve month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.00.

View Our Latest Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.