Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Genuine Parts worth $22,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 199,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,348,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $139.4990 on Friday. Genuine Parts Company has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $144.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

