Weyerhaeuser Company $WY Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 156,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 103,683 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 178,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 69,847 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 67,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 158,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $27.04. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48, a P/E/G ratio of 82.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 221.05%.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,178.62. This trade represents a 22.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

