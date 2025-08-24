PPL Corporation (PPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on October 1st

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2725 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%.

PPL has a dividend payout ratio of 55.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PPL to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

NYSE PPL opened at $36.8940 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. PPL has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $37.38.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 11.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. PPL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.870 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

