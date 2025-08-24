PPL Corporation (PPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on October 1st

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2725 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%.
PPL has a dividend payout ratio of 55.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PPL to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.
PPL Trading Up 0.5%
NYSE PPL opened at $36.8940 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. PPL has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $37.38.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
