Comerica Bank Sells 9,854 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,854 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $68,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5%

VONG stock opened at $114.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.04 and its 200 day moving average is $102.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $116.49.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

