WEX Inc. $WEX Holdings Lifted by Sunriver Management LLC

Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,490 shares during the period. WEX comprises about 6.1% of Sunriver Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $49,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 381,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after purchasing an additional 169,137 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 711.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in WEX by 20,412.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 638,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,069,000 after buying an additional 635,450 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith bought 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.57 per share, with a total value of $500,734.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,616,061.74. This represents a 3.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $331,533.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,478.55. The trade was a 20.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,206 shares of company stock worth $665,265 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX stock opened at $173.1130 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.14 and its 200-day moving average is $147.46. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $217.47.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on WEX from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WEX from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WEX from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.82.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

