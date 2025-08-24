Unilever PLC $UL is Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 185.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,473 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises about 0.6% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 209.0% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL opened at $63.0450 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.38. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.73.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5175 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.31%.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.